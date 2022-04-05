AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Jury in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot deliberating for 2nd day Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting Victims in…

Jury in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot deliberating for 2nd day Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting Victims in California shooting remembered for warm hearts California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns With divisive cases coming, Barrett says ‘Read the opinion’ Election will fill US House seat left by Trump ally Nunes With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.