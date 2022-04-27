RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Trump drawn to celebrity in weighing midterm endorsements

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Breyer’s last chance to hypothesize

Justices to hear Oklahoma appeal in tribal jurisdiction case

Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze US college students

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

Harvard pledges $100M to research, atone for role in slavery

World leaders, DC elite to pay tribute to Madeleine Albright

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon shifting Project Maven, marquee artificial intelligence initiative, to NGA

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up