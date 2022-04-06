RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
April 6, 2022

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal

Ex-Trump officials urge Abbott to declare border ‘invasion’

Storms batter aging power grid as climate disasters spread

2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South

EXPLAINER: Jury mulls entrapment in Whitmer kidnap plot case

Jury deliberations enter 3rd day in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

House to vote on contempt for Scavino, Navarro in 1/6 probe

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery

