Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison
The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
Ex-Trump officials urge Abbott to declare border ‘invasion’
Storms batter aging power grid as climate disasters spread
2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South
EXPLAINER: Jury mulls entrapment in Whitmer kidnap plot case
Jury deliberations enter 3rd day in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
House to vote on contempt for Scavino, Navarro in 1/6 probe
Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.