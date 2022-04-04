RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Home » National News » 4 people found dead…

4 people found dead in rural Arkansas community

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 1:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say four people were fatally shot at two homes in a rural community, but investigators have not yet determined whether the deaths are connected.

The deaths were reported Thursday at two homes about a one-quarter mile apart in rural Stone County, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Little Rock, Arkansas State Police said. According to state police, 77-year-old Shirley Watters and her 55-year-old son, James Watters, were found dead Thursday afternoon by a family member.

State police said both had gunshot wounds. About eight hours later, investigators were called to a nearby home where William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon Trammell, 72, were found dead, also with gunshot wounds, state police said.

“State police special agents are investigating the cases independently and have not, at this juncture, found conclusive evidence to confirm whether the cases might be related,” state police said in a statement.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up