Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 10:01 PM

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

Additional information, including the victims’ conditions or potential suspects, wasn’t immediately available.

