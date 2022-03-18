Police: No sign of foul play after Delaware man found dead in ditch

Delaware State Police say investigators have found no sign of foul play after a man was found dead in a ditch near a burning vehicle.

Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, police say they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and police say his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Police say an investigation revealed that there was no sign of foul play. Because of the sensitivity of the case, police say no further information will be released.

