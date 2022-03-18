RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » National News » Police: No sign of…

Police: No sign of foul play after Delaware man found dead in ditch

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say investigators have found no sign of foul play after a man was found dead in a ditch near a burning vehicle.

Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, police say they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and police say his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Police say an investigation revealed that there was no sign of foul play. Because of the sensitivity of the case, police say no further information will be released.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up