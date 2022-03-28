RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness at age 62, team says

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 10:27 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness at age 62, team says.

Related Categories:

National News | NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

