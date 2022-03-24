RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
NY lights up Niagara Falls, World Trade Center for Ukraine

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 6:14 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York plans to light up One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls and other state landmarks blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the date marks one month since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian flag will also fly on the Capitol building and the governor’s official residence in Albany.

The Democratic governor has signed executive orders prohibiting state agencies and public authorities from doing business with Russia or contracting with companies still doing business with Russia.

Other landmarks that will shine blue and yellow include the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Empire State Plaza in Albany, the New York State Fairgrounds, Grand Central Terminal and Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal.

Also on Thursday, Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up.

