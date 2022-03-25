RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » National News » Mourners gather for a…

Mourners gather for a vigil for 6 girls killed in crash

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — Mourners gathered in a small Oklahoma town’s high school football stadium Friday evening to pay tribute to six teenage girls killed in a crash with a large truck.

The vigil occurred beneath a clear sky and fading light in the Tishomingo High School stadium.

The school choir sang songs as they remembered their classmates, ages 15-17, who were killed Tuesday when a rock hauler slammed into the small Chevrolet Spark in which they were riding.

Students then took turns delivering their memories of each of the six girls.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Board officials say the car in which the six teens were riding was designed to hold four people.

Tishomingo is a rural city of about 3,000 residents located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up