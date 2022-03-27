RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Lawmakers form caucus to support four US shipyards, including Norfolk Naval

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 9:28 AM

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congresswoman is a member of a new caucus that will focus on the country’s public shipyards.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Friday the caucus was created to provide support to the nation’s four public shipyards, including Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine.

The others are Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii.

The shipyards repair and retrofit aircraft carriers and submarines.

