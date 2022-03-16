Holland, longest-serving Delaware justice, dies at age 75

Delaware officials say Randy J. Holland, the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in state history, has died.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say Randy J. Holland, the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in state history, has died.

He was 75. Holland joined the Supreme Court in 1986, the youngest person ever to assume the role of justice.

He became the longest serving justice in 2009 and retired in 2017.

Holland was an expert on state constitutional law who wrote more than 700 opinion was the author or co-author of 10 books, including two books on the Delaware constitution and two histories of the Delaware Supreme Court.

After his retirement, Holland joined the Wilmington office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati as senior counsel but remained an important source of legal expertise for state officials.

