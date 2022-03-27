RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | Live updates | How to help
Early winners at the Oscars include ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘Dune’

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 7:38 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some early winners Sunday at the Academy Awards:

Sound: “Dune”

Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”

Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”

Music (original score): “Dune”

Film editing: “Dune”

Production design: “Dune”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

