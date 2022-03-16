RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » National News » Dover officials: 1 dead,…

Dover officials: 1 dead, 7 taken to hospital after fire

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 10:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dover officials say one person is dead and seven others were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out downtown.

Officials say firefighters from several departments in the region responded to the blaze in a large building at the corner of Loockerman and South New streets around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One male victim was found dead inside the building and seven people were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials say most of the injured are being evaluated and treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire was declared under control around 8 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up