Dover officials: 1 dead, 7 taken to hospital after fire

Dover officials say one person is dead and seven others were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out downtown.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dover officials say one person is dead and seven others were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out downtown.

Officials say firefighters from several departments in the region responded to the blaze in a large building at the corner of Loockerman and South New streets around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One male victim was found dead inside the building and seven people were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials say most of the injured are being evaluated and treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire was declared under control around 8 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.