Delaware volunteer fire chief dies after fall in firehouse

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 10:27 AM

CLAYTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware volunteer fire company says its chief has died a day after he was injured in a 25-foot fall at the firehouse.

The Clayton Fire Company announced that Chief John Pridemore died Tuesday at Christiana Hospital.

The News Journal reports that fire company spokesman Kevin Wilson said Pridemore was on the scissor lift cleaning in the new addition at the firehouse when the automatic garage doors opened.

Wilson says a door knocked over the scissor lift and Pridemore hit his head on the bumper of a firetruck as he fell. Wilson says fire companies in Delaware and Maryland will cover the Clayton fire district temporarily to allow members to decompress and prepare for the funeral.

