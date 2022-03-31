RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Home » National News » Coast Guard cutter arrives…

Coast Guard cutter arrives at new home port in Minnesota

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DULUTH, Minn. — The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar has arrived at its new home port in Minnesota after undergoing a year of maintenance.

The arrival Wednesday in Duluth comes as members of Congress are pushing for another heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes.

Spar was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, and replaces Alder, which left the port last summer.

Spar will break up ice for vessels on Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan.

On its journey to Duluth, Lt. Cmdr. Joel Wright said his crew encountered thick ice in Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior as well as ships stuck in ice.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

Air Force pilot shortage may take decades to fix, but service is making headway

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up