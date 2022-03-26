RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 7:56 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed Saturday evening, killing one person, officials said.

Boston Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was killed and a second person was transported to an area hospital, WCVB-TV reported.

Multiple floors of the Government Center garage came down after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction, crews on scene told the station.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.

“Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St.,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

