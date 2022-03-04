Authorities: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting early Friday on the city’s west side,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting early Friday on the city’s west side, authorities said.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter that the officers were shot in the department’s 11th District and were taken to a hospital. He said their conditions weren’t known.

Additional details weren’t immediately released by police.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.