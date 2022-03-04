CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Authorities: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 5:58 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting early Friday on the city’s west side, authorities said.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter that the officers were shot in the department’s 11th District and were taken to a hospital. He said their conditions weren’t known.

Additional details weren’t immediately released by police.

