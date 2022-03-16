RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative

Trump pick in Georgia governor race not drawing donor flock

Jury selection to start in Nebraska congressman’s trial

Special US House election will fill term of Trump ally Nunes

AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform

Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap

Brent Sass wins his 1st Iditarod sled dog race across Alaska

EXPLAINER: What’s behind federal anti-lynching legislation?

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up