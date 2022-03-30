RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US opens second COVID boosters to 50 and up, others at risk

Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants

How China’s TikTok, Facebook influencers push propaganda

EXPLAINER: What is entrapment’s role at kidnap plot trial?

EXPLAINER: Alopecia ‘strips people of their identity’

Americans ease up on masks, virus safeguards: AP-NORC poll

‘Grooming’: The ubiquitous buzzword in LGBTQ school debate

Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security

Report: Great white shark killed California bodyboarder

Stock trader resentenced to 5 years for deadly bunker fire

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up