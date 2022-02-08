OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » National News » 'The Power of the…

‘The Power of the Dog’ leads Oscar field with 12 nominations, followed by ‘Dune’ with 10

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 8:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads Oscar field with 12 nominations, followed by ‘Dune’ with 10.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News | National News

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up