Poll: Most remember Trayvon Martin’s death, George Zimmerman’s trial

CBS News

February 26, 2022, 8:00 PM

Ten years after Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, and Zimmerman was subsequently found not guilty, most Americans still remember it well — particularly Black Americans.

62-trayvon-all.png

Three-quarters of Black Americans say they remember the death of Trayvon Martin and the Zimmerman trial very well. Most White people remember these events at least somewhat well, but compared to Black people, fewer say they remember them very well. 

63-trayvon-by-race.png

This is part of a series from the CBS News polls looking at Black Americans’ views on a range of important issues as part of Black History Month.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,494 U.S. adult residents interviewed between February 15-18, 2022. Respondents were selected to be representative of adults nationwide with an oversample of African-American respondents included, and the final sample as reported was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as to 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error for the total sample is ±2.3 points. The margin of error for the sample of African Americans  is ±5.0 points. 

