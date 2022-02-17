Millions in path of winter storm, forecast to bring ‘multiple hazards’

▶ Watch Video: More than 100 million in path of major winter storm A brutal winter storm forecast to bring…

A brutal winter storm forecast to bring “multiple hazards” is threatening more than 100 million Americans as it sweeps across the eastern half of the United States, according to the National Weather Service. The low-pressure system spans nearly 1,500 miles, from Oklahoma to Maine.

On Thursday morning, Kansas and Missouri saw 1-inch-per-hour snowfall rates, according to meteorologist Jim Cantore. Meanwhile, Kansas City, Missouri, broke its single day record with seven inches of snowfall. The city’s last record was six inches of snow in one day set back in 1893, the National Weather Service said.

People ski up a a snowy street in Kansas City, Missouri, as a winter storm passes through the region Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Charlie Riedel / AP

Wintry weather — or rain that turns into snow — is expected to move across western and northern New York and up into Maine. Much of the Northeast — including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut — is under a wind advisory through Friday morning. The mixed precipitation puts much of the Ohio Valley and Interior Northeast at risk of seeing flash flooding as well, the NWS said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said residents in areas prone to experiencing ice jam flooding should begin to prepare now and stay updated with local weather forecasts, as warm temperatures with mixed precipitation paves the way for the ice dams.

The winter storm is forecast to quickly end by late Friday night, as the system makes a rapid exit Northeast, the National Weather Service said. But until then, impacted residents are advised to be prepared for possible power outages and hazardous road conditions.

“Travel will become dangerous once the freezing rain begins,” the weather agency said in a winter storm warning. “Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is an emergency. Avoid any downed power lines and be ready in case of a loss of power. Untreated roads and bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots will be treacherous.”