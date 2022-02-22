CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Man who pointed gun at Delaware rally gets 4 years in prison

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 11:05 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice says a Dover man who pointed a gun at counterprotesters during a 2020 campaign rally for a Republican U.S. Senate candidate has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Michael Hastings was convicted in September of first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for pointing a gun at a group protesters while attending a Lauren Witzke rally.

The News Journal reports that after Hastings’ appeals were denied, Superior Court Judge Diane Clarke Streett sentenced him on Friday to three years in prison for the weapons crime and one year for reckless endangerment.

Witzke, who condemned the behavior, later lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

