CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Fire officials: 3rd person…

Fire officials: 3rd person dies after Delaware blaze

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 12:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LITTLE CREEK, Del. (AP) — Fire officials say a third person has died more than two weeks after a fire at a home in Little Creek.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says when firefighters arrived at the two-story house on Main Street just before noon on Feb. 6, several people were trapped inside.

Five people were taken to a hospital, where officials say a 42-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl died.

Three others remained in critical condition at the time.

Two of those people have been released from the hospital, but officials announced Monday that the third, a 38-year-old woman, died Thursday because of her injuries.

Officials say the fire’s origin and cause has yet to be determined.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up