Fire officials: 2 killed, 3 critically hurt in blaze

LITTLE CREEK, Del. (AP) — Delaware fire investigators say a 9-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were killed and three others were critically injured in a house fire in Little Creek.

Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters arrived at the house on Main Street just before noon Sunday to find flames shooting from the two-story home and several people trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued several people and five people were taken to a hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

Officials say the woman and girl died at the hospital and three other people remain in critical condition.

State fire investigators, Delaware State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the blaze.

Damage was estimated at $100,000.

