Dover police: Man, 19, shot at party at American Legion

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 9:58 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was shot and wounded during a party at the American Legion in Dover.

Police say officers were called to the American Legion on Bay Road early Friday for a report of shots fired and learned that two unoccupied vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

The owner of a third vehicle later reported disovering a window on their vehicle had been shot out while leaving the party.

About an hour later, police say a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh arrived at Christiana Hospital in Newark in a private vehicle.

The teen gave multiple inconsistent accounts of the incident while speaking with detectives.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

