Delaware man pleads guilty in death of Massachusetts teen

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 8:49 AM

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Delaware man charged with shooting and killing a Massachusetts teenager when he answered the door of his own home has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Kenneth Pitts, of Frankford, Delaware, also pleaded guilty Monday to armed assault with intent to rob and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the June 2017 shooting of 18-year-old Bryce Finn at his Haverhill home.

Prosecutors say Pitts and two other men travelled from Delaware to rob Finn of money, drugs and jewelry.

Charges against three other men are pending.

