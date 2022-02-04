OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 11:11 PM

Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2022

From the dazzling spectacle of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, to a grieving relative of Christian priest Father William Siraj, 75, who was killed by unknown gunmen, as they mourn at his home in Peshawar, Pakistan, to Ukrainian serviceman patrolling the frontline positions in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

