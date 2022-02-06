OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not ‘the answer’

Rogan’s use of racial slurs adds to pressure on Spotify

EXPLAINER: What will be considered at Drew Peterson hearing?

Drew Peterson asks judge to vacate murder conviction

Trial of 3 cops in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause

Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint

Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power

US military faces crisis in Hawaii after leak poisons water

Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole

