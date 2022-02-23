CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 11:06 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Ahmaud Arbery’s hometown hopes for change after convictions

US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides

As climate change costs mount, Biden seeks to price damages

Jury ends 1st day, no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killing

Who are the jurors in the federal trial over Floyd killing?

California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road

US drops name of Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ after criticism

What Lies Beneath: Vets worry polluted base made them ill

USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles

Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial

