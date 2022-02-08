AP Top U.S. News at 10:46 p.m. EST

Hospitals begin to limp out of the latest COVID-19 surge
Families sue building owners over Bronx fire that killed 17
Money for nothing: Cities’ crypto push draws fans, critics
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Opioid fight needs new strategy, Cabinet leadership: report
Colorado city settles suit in police shooting of Black man
Police medical trainer faults officers in Floyd’s killing
Group to restore bowling alley, crux of Orangeburg Massacre
White House denounces Florida GOP over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Maryland court hears case seeking new sentence for DC sniper
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.