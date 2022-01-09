CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Walmart temporarily closes Delaware store as COVID-19 surges

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 3:49 PM

CAMDEN, Del. — Walmart has temporarily closed its Camden store in central Delaware amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The News Journal reports that the store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The closing will allow the store to be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and restoked.

It’s part of a company-initiated program enacted in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

On Thursday, Delaware saw 4,347 new positive daily cases, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.

