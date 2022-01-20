VIDEO: West Va. reporter struck by car during live report

A West Virginia reporter was struck by a car during her live TV report Wednesday night.

WSAZ anchor Tim Irr was turning to reporter Tori Yorgey when it happened.

Yorgey — at the scene of a water main break — was alone when a driver hit her with the vehicle, knocking her to the ground.

WTOP has reached out to Yorgey and her bosses for more details.

Video of the incident is below.

Editor’s note: Video could be upsetting to some viewers.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.