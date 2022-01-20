CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
VIDEO: West Va. reporter struck by car during live report

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 20, 2022, 10:54 AM

A West Virginia reporter was struck by a car during her live TV report Wednesday night.

WSAZ anchor Tim Irr was turning to reporter Tori Yorgey when it happened.

Yorgey — at the scene of a water main break — was alone when a driver hit her with the vehicle, knocking her to the ground.

WTOP has reached out to Yorgey and her bosses for more details.

Video of the incident is below.

Editor’s note: Video could be upsetting to some viewers.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

