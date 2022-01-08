U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota announces he is seeking reelection to a 4th term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota announces he is seeking reelection to a 4th…

