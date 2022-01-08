SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota announces he is seeking reelection to a 4th term.
January 8, 2022, 1:05 PM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota announces he is seeking reelection to a 4th term.
