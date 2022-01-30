CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » Suit accuses Del. town,…

Suit accuses Del. town, police of violations in man’s death

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILLBORO, Del. (AP) — The family of a Delaware man who was fatally shot by local police two years ago while he was armed with a knife has sued the city and officers that fired at him.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in December in federal court. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the suit accuses two Milford officers of violating the rights of Brandon Roberts and the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The state attorney general’s office cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of January 2020.

The lawsuit was filed by Roberts’ mother and the mother of Roberts’ children.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up