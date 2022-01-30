Suit accuses Del. town, police of violations in man’s death

The family of a Delaware man who was fatally shot by local police two years ago while he was armed with a knife has sued the city and officers that fired at him.

MILLBORO, Del. (AP) — The family of a Delaware man who was fatally shot by local police two years ago while he was armed with a knife has sued the city and officers that fired at him.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in December in federal court. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the suit accuses two Milford officers of violating the rights of Brandon Roberts and the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The state attorney general’s office cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of January 2020.

The lawsuit was filed by Roberts’ mother and the mother of Roberts’ children.

