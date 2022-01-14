Speed cameras coming to Wilmington-area I-95 work zone

WILMINGTON, Del. — Speed cameras are coming to a construction zone along Interstate 95 in the Wilmington area that saw…

WILMINGTON, Del. — Speed cameras are coming to a construction zone along Interstate 95 in the Wilmington area that saw hundreds of crashes last year.

News outlets report that the Department of Transportation announced that the new electronic speed monitoring program begins Monday.

Officials say there were 423 crashes in the work zone last year, a 49% increase from 2019.

The program will be active only in the construction zone and will last until the project is complete.

The program starts with a 30-day warning period.

Drivers caught speeding will be fined at least $20.

Violations are civil penalties only and points won’t be assessed to driver’s licenses.

