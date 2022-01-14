WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » National News » Speed cameras coming to…

Speed cameras coming to Wilmington-area I-95 work zone

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Speed cameras are coming to a construction zone along Interstate 95 in the Wilmington area that saw hundreds of crashes last year.

News outlets report that the Department of Transportation announced that the new electronic speed monitoring program begins Monday.

Officials say there were 423 crashes in the work zone last year, a 49% increase from 2019.

The program will be active only in the construction zone and will last until the project is complete.

The program starts with a 30-day warning period.

Drivers caught speeding will be fined at least $20.

Violations are civil penalties only and points won’t be assessed to driver’s licenses.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up