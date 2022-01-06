NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director of ‘Last Picture Show,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ dies at 82.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 6, 2022, 1:06 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated director of ‘Last Picture Show,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ dies at 82.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.