Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 6:10 PM

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC.

Valentin Andonii, 25, was found guilty Friday of two counts of first-degree controlled substance crime and one count of marijuana and controlled substance taxation. The latter charge stated that Andonii owes more than $3 million in state taxes.

Authorities say the cartridges are believed to have come from out of state for distribution in Minnesota. They came in packages that sported famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors, indicating that the operation had younger uses in mind, the Star Tribune reported.

THC is the component of marijuana that gives a high.

Defense attorney Michael Brandt said he will ask Judge Melissa Saterbak to sentence Andonii to probation.

“One of the things I’ve been arguing in this case is that by the time he’s done with his sentence, this stuff is probably going to be legal in Minnesota,” Brandt said. “This is part of our frustration here.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

