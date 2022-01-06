Man charged with assault in Mall of America shooting

ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 3:50 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —

An 18-year-old Minnesota man was charged Thursday with assault in a New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people.

Kahlil Wiley, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault. Authorities say he fired a single shot that struck two men at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A criminal complaint said one of the men told police he was angry about a past incident with Wiley and that he and a friend began to chase him when they saw him at the mall. The complaint said Wiley turned and fired at that man, hitting him in the leg, and that the bullet ricocheted and grazed another man’s shoulder.

The shooting prompted shoppers to run for cover and the mall in suburban Bloomington was locked down for a time.

