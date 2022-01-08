Inquiry into Delaware senator to continue despite acquittal

The Delaware Senate will continue its ethics inquiry into Sen. Darius Brown despite a jury’s verdict acquitting him of domestic violence charges.

The News Journal reports that the Senate Rules and Ethics Committee will review all allegations that have been leveled against the Wilmington Democrat.

Brown did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. A Senate spokesman said the ethics committee plans to convene later this month.

The charges stemmed from a May 2021 altercation at a Wilmington restaurant. A 44-year-old woman told officers that Brown punched her in the face after they began arguing about a social media post. Brown did not testify.

His lawyer argued that the woman lied to embarrass him.

