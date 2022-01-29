CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Fire destroys apartment building,…

Fire destroys apartment building, displaces dozens

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 11:00 AM

LAUREL, Del. (AP) — Fire officials in Delaware say dozens of people have been displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out in the 16-unit apartment building in Laurel on Thursday night.

Officials say firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived. The people inside were able to escape without injury, but fire officials say 54 people have been displaced.

Officials say investigators determined the origin of the blaze, but they are still investigating the cause. Damage is estimated at $1 million.

