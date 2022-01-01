NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » National News » Delaware starts raising its…

Delaware starts raising its minimum wage toward $15 an hour

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 10:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — The minimum wage in the state of Delaware will be increasing from $9.25 per hour to $10.50 per hour.

The News Journal reports that the bump in pay takes effect Saturday. State lawmakers had passed a bill in June to raise the minimum wage by more than $1 each year until it makes it to $15 an hour.

That’s expected to happen in 2025. Delaware is joined by 20 other states that also are raising their minimum wages. State labor officials say that about 55,000 people in Delaware make $10 an hour or less.

Some business owners say the pay hike will increases consumer spending. But others say businesses can’t afford to boost pay after struggling through the pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up