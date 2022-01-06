ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » National News » Court docs: 2 held…

Court docs: 2 held in Seattle woman’s slaying skip bond

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the 2020 slaying in Texas of a Seattle woman have cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond, a court filing said.

Nina Marano, 50, and her wife, Lisa Dykes, 58, were free on their $500,000 bonds when they removed their GPS trackers on Christmas Day within moments of each other and at the same location, according to court documents filed this week in Dallas.

Court documents did not list attorneys for the women.

The pair are charged with fatally stabbing Marisela Botello-Valadez. A police affidavit said she flew from Seattle to Dallas on Oct. 2, 2020, to visit a friend. That friend said she left his apartment on Oct. 4 to meet some friends at a nightclub, and a Lyft driver picked her up.

Botello-Valadez, 23, never returned to his home and missed her flight back to Seattle. She remained missing until her body was found almost six months later, on March 24, 2021, in a wooded area in Wilmer, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. Marano and Dykes were arrested shortly after in Florida.

Co-defendant Charles Beltran was arrested in April 2021 in Utah. The 32-year-old suspect remained in the Dallas County Jail Thursday on a murder charge and with a bond also set at $500,000. A message to his attorney was not immediately returned.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

NGA CIO eyes big shifts for cloud, cybersecurity and machine learning in 2022

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up