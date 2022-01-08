CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » National News » Chinese American man attacked…

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries, and his case is now deemed a homicide, police said Saturday.

Yao Pan Ma, 61, died Dec. 31, police said. The attack drew national attention as part of a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. The investigation continues.

Jarrod Powell, 49, of New York City, was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crime charges in the case. A message was left seeking comment with the Legal Aid Society, which represents Powell and has previously declined to comment.

Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking his head before fleeing the scene, prosecutors say. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show an attacker stomping on Ma’s head.

A police detective said in a criminal complaint that Powell admitted to attacking an Asian man at the approximate time and location of the attack on Ma, stating he did so because the man had robbed him the day before.

News organizations reported Ma was a former restaurant worker who had lost his job because of the coronavirus pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up