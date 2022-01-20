AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Jury in federal trial in Floyd killing appears mostly white The 18 jurors picked for federal trial over Floyd’s killing…

Jury in federal trial in Floyd killing appears mostly white The 18 jurors picked for federal trial over Floyd’s killing Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe Early treatment could tame peanut allergies in small kids Phone call shows brother pleading with Texas hostage-taker Fund urged for sex abuse victims at youth detention center Jury selection proceeds for Avenatti-Stormy Daniels trial NYC’s mayor invests first paycheck in cryptocurrency Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot jailed until trial USC fraternity parties must now have security guard presence Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.