AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jury in federal trial in Floyd killing appears mostly white

The 18 jurors picked for federal trial over Floyd’s killing

Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe

Early treatment could tame peanut allergies in small kids

Phone call shows brother pleading with Texas hostage-taker

Fund urged for sex abuse victims at youth detention center

Jury selection proceeds for Avenatti-Stormy Daniels trial

NYC’s mayor invests first paycheck in cryptocurrency

Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot jailed until trial

USC fraternity parties must now have security guard presence

National News

