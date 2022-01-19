AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US A fraud case against Trump? Not a slam dunk, experts…

Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US A fraud case against Trump? Not a slam dunk, experts say What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump Alaska court upholds voter-approved election changes Jury selection to start in federal trial over Floyd’s death Otto Warmbier’s parents to get $240K seized from North Korea Legislator dies using medical suicide law he helped pass DA: There were ‘missed opportunities’ to go after Durst US begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.