NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt lawsuit with domicile claim

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Taking a step back: US colleges returning to online classes

Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing

On busy 1st day, NYC mayor urges resiliency against pandemic

Alvin Bragg sworn in as Manhattan DA, taking over Trump case

Video: Zoo tiger shot while biting man’s arm as he screams

2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought

Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up