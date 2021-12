ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins first Formula One title after dramatic season-ending…

Listen now to WTOP News

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins first Formula One title after dramatic season-ending win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.