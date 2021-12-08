CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Police: Teen stabbed another boy

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 8:27 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington police say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a 14-year-old boy.

WDEL-FM reports that Wilmington police said an officer found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a puncture wound on Lombard Street on Monday afternoon.

Police say the injured teen was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the 13-year-old suspect was found with two knives.

He was charged with first-degree assault, two counts possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and two counts carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The 13-year-old was released on $3,200 unsecured bond.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

