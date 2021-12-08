Police: Teen stabbed another boy

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington police say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a 14-year-old boy. WDEL-FM reports that…

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington police say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a 14-year-old boy.

WDEL-FM reports that Wilmington police said an officer found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a puncture wound on Lombard Street on Monday afternoon.

Police say the injured teen was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the 13-year-old suspect was found with two knives.

He was charged with first-degree assault, two counts possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and two counts carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The 13-year-old was released on $3,200 unsecured bond.

