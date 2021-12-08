Police: Teen escaped juvenile detention facility

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are looking for a teen who they say escaped from a secure juvenile…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are looking for a teen who they say escaped from a secure juvenile detention facility.

Troopers were called to the Ferris School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon and learned that a 16-year-old Newport boy had escaped.

Police say he escaped while being escorted on foot from the outside recreational area to the Cottage building.

The teen was last seen wearing navy blue shirt and pants and fleeing on foot toward southbound state Route 141.

Police say the teen is wanted on a third-degree escape charge.

