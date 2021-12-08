CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Police: Teen escaped juvenile…

Police: Teen escaped juvenile detention facility

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are looking for a teen who they say escaped from a secure juvenile detention facility.

Troopers were called to the Ferris School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon and learned that a 16-year-old Newport boy had escaped.

Police say he escaped while being escorted on foot from the outside recreational area to the Cottage building.

The teen was last seen wearing navy blue shirt and pants and fleeing on foot toward southbound state Route 141.

Police say the teen is wanted on a third-degree escape charge.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

New FISMA guidance strikes familiar cyber tune, but can OMB change out the instruments?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up